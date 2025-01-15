Kashi Tamil Sangamam: Bridging Cultural Heritage and Unity
The Kashi Tamil Sangamam is set to occur from February 15 to 24, celebrating the historical connections between Tamil Nadu and Kashi. The event will feature 1,000 participants from various sectors and will coincide with the Maha Kumbh Mela, emphasizing cultural unity and Sage Agasthyar's contributions.
The third edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, a prominent cultural-exchange initiative, is scheduled from February 15 to February 24, announced Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday.
Aimed at celebrating and rediscovering the ancient ties between Tamil Nadu and Kashi, this 10-day function promises substantial engagement, as disclosed by Pradhan during a press meet.
With 1,000 participants from diverse sectors partaking, including students, teachers, and professionals, this edition highlights the role of Sage Agasthyar, coinciding with Maha Kumbh Mela's holy ceremonies.
