Kashi Tamil Sangamam: Bridging Cultural Heritage and Unity

The third edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, a prominent cultural-exchange initiative, is scheduled from February 15 to February 24, announced Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday.

Aimed at celebrating and rediscovering the ancient ties between Tamil Nadu and Kashi, this 10-day function promises substantial engagement, as disclosed by Pradhan during a press meet.

With 1,000 participants from diverse sectors partaking, including students, teachers, and professionals, this edition highlights the role of Sage Agasthyar, coinciding with Maha Kumbh Mela's holy ceremonies.

