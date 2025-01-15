Tragic Elephant Attack Claims Two Lives in Nilambur Forest

Tragedy struck in Nilambur as a 54-year-old tribal woman, identified as Sarojini, was killed by a wild elephant while grazing her goat in the forest. The incident occurred near Uchakkulam hamlet in Edakkara, as confirmed by official sources.

This unfortunate event unfolded at around 11.30 am, leading to immediate unrest among the locals, who staged a protest in response to the ongoing dangers posed by wild elephants in the area.

The recent tragedy follows the death of a tribal man from the Cholanaikkan community in the same region. In light of these incidents, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended his condolences to the families, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced safety measures.

