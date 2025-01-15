Left Menu

Tragic Elephant Attack Claims Two Lives in Nilambur Forest

A 54-year-old tribal woman, Sarojini, was tragically killed by a wild elephant in Nilambur forest while grazing her goats. The incident, following the recent death of a tribal man by a similar attack, sparked local protests. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his condolences to the affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 15-01-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 17:42 IST
Tragedy struck in Nilambur as a 54-year-old tribal woman, identified as Sarojini, was killed by a wild elephant while grazing her goat in the forest. The incident occurred near Uchakkulam hamlet in Edakkara, as confirmed by official sources.

This unfortunate event unfolded at around 11.30 am, leading to immediate unrest among the locals, who staged a protest in response to the ongoing dangers posed by wild elephants in the area.

The recent tragedy follows the death of a tribal man from the Cholanaikkan community in the same region. In light of these incidents, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended his condolences to the families, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

