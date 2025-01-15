Left Menu

Honoring Heroes: A Salute on Army Day

Eastern Army Commander Lt General RC Tiwari and Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha (retd) paid their respects at Vijay Smarak during the 77th Army Day and ninth Armed Forces Veterans' Day. Veterans and soldiers from the Army, Air Force, and Navy joined in the tribute, and a seminar was held to discuss veterans' welfare.

Updated: 15-01-2025 18:05 IST
Eastern Army Commander Lieutenant General RC Tiwari and retired Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha paid their respects by laying wreaths at Vijay Smarak in Fort William. This ceremonial act marked both the 77th Army Day and the ninth Armed Forces Veterans' Day, honoring those who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Spectators witnessed a significant gathering as veterans and active service members from the Army, Air Force, and Navy united to pay tribute. An army representative expressed that the occasion was about acknowledging the brave sacrifices made by past and present military personnel.

The Eastern Command hosted a Tri-services seminar at its headquarters, aimed at addressing the welfare and concerns of veterans. Experts from various government departments contributed by sharing insights into welfare schemes and responding to veterans' grievances, underscoring a strong commitment to supporting those who served.

