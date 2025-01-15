Left Menu

Punjab's Majestic Heritage Revival: 'Ran Baas' Luxury Palace Hotel Unveiled

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann launched 'Ran Baas', the inaugural luxury palace hotel in the state, situated in Qila Mubarak, Patiala. Developed under a public-private partnership, this initiative aims to blend heritage with luxury, boosting tourism and destination weddings while preserving Punjab's rich cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patiala | Updated: 15-01-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 18:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a move set to boost tourism and preserve cultural heritage, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurated the state's first luxury palace hotel, 'Ran Baas', on Wednesday at Qila Mubarak in Patiala. The initiative is expected to encourage destination wedding tourism and showcase Punjab's rich cultural legacy.

The aesthetically designed hotel, developed through a public-private partnership, combines 18th-century heritage with modern luxury. Equipped with 35 suites, dining and wellness amenities, and immersive experiences, 'Ran Baas' is poised to set a new standard in hospitality, seamlessly blending tradition with comfort.

Highlighting the state's commitment to tourism development, CM Mann emphasized the project's role in fostering local business opportunities and attracting global travelers. Besides, areas like Chohal Dam and lands in Goa, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh are being developed to further this vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

