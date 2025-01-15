Left Menu

Conclave Dominates 2025 BAFTA Nominations

The nominations for the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards have been released, with the thriller 'Conclave' emerging as a frontrunner with 12 nominations. The ceremony will occur on February 16 in London, showcasing remarkable talent across various categories such as Best Film, Directorial Excellence, and Leading Actors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 18:24 IST
The 2025 BAFTA Film Awards nominations were unveiled on Wednesday, with the papal thriller 'Conclave' leading the pack with an impressive 12 nominations, asserting its dominance across several categories.

Britain's premier film ceremony will unfold on February 16 in London, where the film industry elite will gather to honor outstanding cinematic achievements. Notable contenders include 'Anora', 'The Brutalist', and 'Emilia Perez'.

Distinguished names like Ralph Fiennes and Timothée Chalamet headline the Leading Actor category, while acclaimed directors such as Denis Villeneuve and Edward Berger vie for directorial accolades, emphasizing the event's global appeal and prestige.

(With inputs from agencies.)

