K-Pop Dreams, Iconic Art, and Award-Winning Directors: An Entertaining Journey

Entertainment enthusiasts have much to celebrate as recent news unveils a series of captivating highlights. In China, a unique idol experience center allows K-pop fans to live like their idols for a day, while in Paris, the Fondation Louis Vuitton opens to the largest exhibition of David Hockney's works.

Acclaimed actress Viola Davis finds inspiration in her latest role as the U.S. president in 'G20', and German director Werner Herzog is set to receive a prestigious lifetime achievement award at the Venice Film Festival. Their stories echo the diverse creativity thriving in the art world today.

Adding to this medley of entertainment updates, the anticipated British film 'The Ballad of Wallis Island' promises a focus on human relationships, while a new Universal theme park near London aims to rival Disneyland Paris. Meanwhile, tennis legend Billie Jean King receives her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and Elisabeth Moss discusses the final season of her gripping series, 'The Handmaid's Tale'.

(With inputs from agencies.)