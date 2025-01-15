Cross-Border Devotion: Indian Hindu Pilgrims Celebrate in Pakistan

Over 80 Indian Hindu pilgrims have concluded their pilgrimage in Pakistan, returning to India after participating in the 316th birth anniversary celebrations of Shiv Avtari Stguru Sant Shadaram Sahib. The event took place at Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi in Sindh province.

Their return was facilitated through the Wagah Border, where they were seen off by Evacuee Trust Property Board officials, Saifullah Khokhar and Umar Javed Awan. Indian delegation leader, Yudhishter Lal, expressed his gratitude for the hospitality and praised the arrangements made for the pilgrims.

Lal called on the governments of India and Pakistan to ease visa restrictions to allow easier access to religious sites. During their stay, the delegation visited numerous religious sites, including Shadani Darbar Mirpur Mathelo, Sadh Belo Temple, Yog Mata Mandir, and Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev.

(With inputs from agencies.)