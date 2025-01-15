Left Menu

Cross-Border Devotion: Indian Hindu Pilgrims Celebrate in Pakistan

Over 80 Indian Hindu pilgrims returned to India after celebrating the 316th birth anniversary of Stguru Sant Shadaram Sahib in Pakistan. The visit highlighted the cultural exchanges between the nations, with a call to ease visa restrictions for religious visits, fostering cross-border religious harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 15-01-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 19:20 IST
Cross-Border Devotion: Indian Hindu Pilgrims Celebrate in Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Over 80 Indian Hindu pilgrims have concluded their pilgrimage in Pakistan, returning to India after participating in the 316th birth anniversary celebrations of Shiv Avtari Stguru Sant Shadaram Sahib. The event took place at Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi in Sindh province.

Their return was facilitated through the Wagah Border, where they were seen off by Evacuee Trust Property Board officials, Saifullah Khokhar and Umar Javed Awan. Indian delegation leader, Yudhishter Lal, expressed his gratitude for the hospitality and praised the arrangements made for the pilgrims.

Lal called on the governments of India and Pakistan to ease visa restrictions to allow easier access to religious sites. During their stay, the delegation visited numerous religious sites, including Shadani Darbar Mirpur Mathelo, Sadh Belo Temple, Yog Mata Mandir, and Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025