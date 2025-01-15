Transforming Tradition: Maha Kumbh Goes Digital with Virtual Reality Experience

The traditional Maha Kumbh has entered the digital age with the introduction of a Virtual Reality (VR) zone, highlighting the government's vision for a 'Digital Kumbh'. Positioned at the Divya Jyoti Jagriti Sansthan's camp, the VR zone spans across nine acres in Sector 9 of Mahakumbh Nagar, launched on Wednesday.

In this digital space, patrons can delve into advanced 3D and VFX-generated mythological narratives, granting them an interactive educational journey through ancient stories and events. The initiative anticipates attracting more than 20 lakh visitors, surpassing the previous record of 17 lakh.

Notable attendees, such as the Governor of Uttar Pradesh and Padma Shri awardee Malini Awasthi, are anticipated to join these cultural programs. The environmentally-conscious camp, employing sustainable materials like jute and bamboo, signifies a move towards eco-friendly festivities.

