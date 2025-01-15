Left Menu

Transforming Tradition: Maha Kumbh Goes Digital with Virtual Reality Experience

The Maha Kumbh festival now includes a 'Digital Kumbh' initiative with a virtual reality (VR) zone, offering visitors a 3D and VFX immersive experience of mythological stories. Prominent figures will participate in these events, and the environmentally-friendly camp expects over 20 lakh visitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 15-01-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 20:46 IST
Transforming Tradition: Maha Kumbh Goes Digital with Virtual Reality Experience
  • Country:
  • India

The traditional Maha Kumbh has entered the digital age with the introduction of a Virtual Reality (VR) zone, highlighting the government's vision for a 'Digital Kumbh'. Positioned at the Divya Jyoti Jagriti Sansthan's camp, the VR zone spans across nine acres in Sector 9 of Mahakumbh Nagar, launched on Wednesday.

In this digital space, patrons can delve into advanced 3D and VFX-generated mythological narratives, granting them an interactive educational journey through ancient stories and events. The initiative anticipates attracting more than 20 lakh visitors, surpassing the previous record of 17 lakh.

Notable attendees, such as the Governor of Uttar Pradesh and Padma Shri awardee Malini Awasthi, are anticipated to join these cultural programs. The environmentally-conscious camp, employing sustainable materials like jute and bamboo, signifies a move towards eco-friendly festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025