Left Menu

The High Stakes of Pigeon Racing: A Winged Gold Rush

Pigeon racing in Belgium, once a tranquil hobby, has become a high-stakes venture with birds fetching up to 1.6 million euros. Increased thefts have forced breeders to invest in security technologies. Emotional and financial repercussions weigh heavily on the community, challenging the sport's cherished traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranst | Updated: 15-01-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 21:07 IST
The High Stakes of Pigeon Racing: A Winged Gold Rush
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In Belgium, pigeon racing, once a serene pastime, is now riddled with challenges as birds transform into valuable assets worth millions. Sophisticated security measures guard against the frequent thefts plaguing the community.

Breeders juggle the emotional and financial costs of securing their cherished birds, with reports of significant theft growing alarmingly frequent this winter. Even with some arrests, stolen birds are rarely recovered, highlighting the sport's increasing vulnerability.

The demand for security investments and the emotional toll are driving many from the sport. A community once defined by tranquility now faces constant vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025