Julie Bowen Stars in World Premiere of 'Fake It Until You Make It'

Julie Bowen, best known for her role in 'Modern Family', is set to take center stage in the world premiere of 'Fake It Until You Make It'. The play, penned by Larissa FastHorse and directed by Michael John Garces, will debut at the Mark Taper Forum in downtown Los Angeles, running from January 9 to March 9.

Gaining attention for its sharp comedic commentary, the production centers around Wynona, a Native American entrepreneur, and River, her white counterpart, as they navigate the challenges and absurdities of the non-profit sector. The rivalry between these two characters exposes deep-seated secrets and presents a critical look at themes of ambition and identity.

The show boasts an ensemble cast, including Noah Bean, Eric Stanton Betts, Tonantzin Carmelo, Brandon Delsid, and Dakota Ray Hebert. When the production transfers to the Kreeger Theater at Arena Stage in Washington D.C., Amy Brenneman will step into Bowen's role, ensuring the play continues its run from April 3 to May 4.

