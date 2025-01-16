Drake's Legal Battle and Swift's Global Reach: Current Entertainment Highlights

In a striking legal move, Canadian rapper Drake has taken action against his longtime label Universal Music Group. The lawsuit, filed in a Manhattan federal court, accuses UMG of defamation over Kendrick Lamar's track "Not Like Us." Drake contends the song falsely labels him a pedophile, placing him and his family in severe danger.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift's potential performance in Shanghai is making waves. According to The Paper, city officials have initiated discussions with Swift's team. Her 'Eras' tour recently wrapped up, earning over $1 billion, yet did not include performances in China, where the singer's popularity remains strong.

On the awards circuit, the BAFTA Film Awards announced their 2025 nominees, with 'Conclave,' a papal thriller, leading the pack. Garnering 12 nominations, including Best Film and Director for Edward Berger, the film competes alongside strong music-themed and horror entries. Elsewhere, Carrie Underwood will lend her voice to Trump's inauguration, performing "America the Beautiful," marking her rare venture into a politically charged arena.

