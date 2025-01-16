Intruder Attack: Saif Ali Khan Hospitalized After Knife Incident

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was hospitalized after being attacked by an intruder with a knife at his Mumbai home, police reported on Thursday.

The incident occurred around midnight at Khan's residence in the Bandra area. An unidentified attacker reportedly engaged in a scuffle with Khan, while family members were present.

Although Khan sustained injuries, he was taken to Lilavati Hospital and is currently out of danger. Authorities from Bandra police have started an investigation following the incident, officials said.

(With inputs from agencies.)