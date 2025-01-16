Intruder Attacks Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan at Home

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was hospitalized following an attack by an intruder at his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra area early Thursday. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule highlighted the severity of the incident describing it as 'worrisome.'

Sule, who shares a close relation with Khan's family, declined to share phone call details with his sister-in-law, Karisma Kapoor, but confirmed that Khan had sustained an arm injury. The actor required medical treatment but is now reported to be safe, although still in the hospital.

As police investigations continue, Sule advised the public and media not to speculate and to wait for an official statement from the family and authorities. The incident has prompted Bollywood and fans alike to call for increased security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)