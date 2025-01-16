Left Menu

Empowering Safety: The Siren Torch at Maha Kumbh Mela

For the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, Eveready Industries has teamed up with the Maha Kumbh Police to enhance security by providing 5000 Siren Torches. These innovative flashlights double as safety alarms to ensure a peaceful experience for approximately 400 million pilgrims attending the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 16-01-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 10:42 IST
Empowering Safety: The Siren Torch at Maha Kumbh Mela
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Maha Kumbh Police, supported by Eveready Industries India Ltd., is making strides in ensuring safety at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. This is achieved through the use of 5000 Eveready Siren Torches equipped with powerful safety alarms.

This partnership aims to effectively manage the mammoth congregation of around 400 million devotees. The torches, widely visible within the Kumbh venue, represent a significant move towards safety and empowerment during the event.

Eveready's collaboration underscores its commitment to innovation and community safety. This initiative is bolstered with extensive preparations by the police to guarantee a secure environment for the spiritual gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025