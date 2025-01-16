Empowering Safety: The Siren Torch at Maha Kumbh Mela

The Maha Kumbh Police, supported by Eveready Industries India Ltd., is making strides in ensuring safety at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. This is achieved through the use of 5000 Eveready Siren Torches equipped with powerful safety alarms.

This partnership aims to effectively manage the mammoth congregation of around 400 million devotees. The torches, widely visible within the Kumbh venue, represent a significant move towards safety and empowerment during the event.

Eveready's collaboration underscores its commitment to innovation and community safety. This initiative is bolstered with extensive preparations by the police to guarantee a secure environment for the spiritual gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)