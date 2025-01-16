Empowering Safety: The Siren Torch at Maha Kumbh Mela
For the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, Eveready Industries has teamed up with the Maha Kumbh Police to enhance security by providing 5000 Siren Torches. These innovative flashlights double as safety alarms to ensure a peaceful experience for approximately 400 million pilgrims attending the event.
The Maha Kumbh Police, supported by Eveready Industries India Ltd., is making strides in ensuring safety at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. This is achieved through the use of 5000 Eveready Siren Torches equipped with powerful safety alarms.
This partnership aims to effectively manage the mammoth congregation of around 400 million devotees. The torches, widely visible within the Kumbh venue, represent a significant move towards safety and empowerment during the event.
Eveready's collaboration underscores its commitment to innovation and community safety. This initiative is bolstered with extensive preparations by the police to guarantee a secure environment for the spiritual gathering.
