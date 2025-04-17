DRC’s Children in Crisis: Escalating Conflict and the Call for Global Action

The humanitarian crisis engulfing the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has reached an alarming and heartbreaking threshold, with the suffering of millions — particularly children — growing more dire by the day. At a recent United Nations Security Council briefing, global leaders were urged to take decisive and immediate action to address one of the most severe child protection crises in the world today.

The escalation of violence in the eastern provinces of Ituri, North Kivu, and South Kivu has reached levels not seen in the last 30 years. Over one million people — including an estimated 400,000 children — have been newly displaced since January 2025 alone. This recent displacement adds to the staggering number of more than 5 million people already living in precarious conditions in displacement camps.

These camps, overwhelmed and under-resourced, present dire health risks. Unsanitary and overcrowded conditions have led to surges in deadly diseases such as cholera, measles, and a new strain of mpox. Children under five, many of whom were already suffering from chronic malnutrition, are especially vulnerable to these outbreaks.

A War on Children and Women

Perhaps the most appalling characteristic of the conflict is the scale of violence directed specifically at children and women. Grave violations against children — including killings, maiming, recruitment by armed groups, sexual violence, and abductions — have doubled compared to the same period in 2024.

Reports from the ground are chilling: in just January and February 2025, nearly 10,000 cases of rape and sexual violence were reported, with children accounting for over 40% of the victims. According to UNICEF, during the most intense periods of conflict this year, a child was raped every 30 minutes. These numbers likely underrepresent the true scale of violence due to pervasive fear, stigma, and insecurity.

The systematic use of rape and sexual violence as weapons of war is devastating families, destroying communities, and deepening cycles of trauma and instability. Compounding the tragedy, access to medical treatment is deteriorating. Supplies of Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) kits for rape survivors are quickly being depleted, putting survivors at greater risk of long-term health consequences.

Children’s Education and Mental Health at Risk

The conflict has also decimated access to education. Since the beginning of the year, more than 2,500 schools and learning spaces — including those in displacement camps — have been forced to close. Without access to education, children are more likely to be recruited by armed groups or fall victim to sexual exploitation.

Schools are not just places of learning; they are sanctuaries during crisis. They provide structure, safety, and psychosocial support — all essential for children grappling with trauma. The absence of these protective environments is contributing to long-term psychological damage.

A Health Crisis Within a War Zone

The DRC is now the epicenter of a new mpox strain outbreak. In Goma, patients infected with mpox were forced to flee treatment centers due to nearby fighting, making containment and treatment nearly impossible. Healthcare facilities are overwhelmed, and the ongoing violence severely limits humanitarian access and medical evacuation capabilities.

Humanitarian actors are increasingly targeted, with at least 11 humanitarian workers killed since January. Aid centers, warehouses, and even disease treatment units have been looted or destroyed. The partial drawdown of MONUSCO, the UN peacekeeping mission, has further hindered access to remote areas as essential infrastructure like roads and airstrips fall into disrepair.

UNICEF’s Response Amidst Dangerous Conditions

Despite the dangers, UNICEF and its partners remain committed to staying and delivering for the people of eastern DRC. Essential staff are on the ground in Goma and Bukavu, implementing a range of critical interventions:

Clean water and sanitation : Emergency water trucking, water system repairs, chlorination, and WASH supplies are reaching 700,000 people daily in Goma.

Health support : Provision of essential medicines, PEP kits, and support for mpox treatment centers.

Protection services : Psychosocial support for traumatized children, assistance for survivors of sexual violence, and reunification services for separated families.

Child protection: Registration and care for unaccompanied minors to prevent exploitation and recruitment.

But these efforts are not enough without adequate funding.

A Dire Funding Gap

In 2024, UNICEF received only 20% of the funds required to meet the urgent needs of children and families in eastern DRC. The organization has now launched an emergency appeal for nearly $57 million to sustain operations and expand aid over the next three months. Without this funding, hundreds of thousands of children risk losing access to vital services such as nutrition support, medical treatment, clean water, and psychological care.

A Call to Action

UNICEF is calling on the international community, especially members of the UN Security Council, to take the following actions:

Ensure protection for children and civilian infrastructure: All parties must issue and enforce command orders to prevent recruitment and use of children, sexual violence, and attacks on civilian facilities. Demand adherence to international humanitarian law: Those who violate children’s rights — through recruitment, abduction, or sexual violence — must be held accountable. Impunity must not be allowed to continue. Facilitate safe humanitarian access: Humanitarian corridors must be maintained, and neighboring countries should keep borders open to allow the flow of aid and the voluntary movement of civilians. Support temporary humanitarian pauses: Pending a full cessation of hostilities, temporary truces in high-conflict zones must be established to allow humanitarian assistance and medical evacuations. Enable the safe return of displaced populations: Internally displaced people must be supported in a voluntary, safe, and dignified return, with communities playing a central role in planning their future.

Hope for a Generation

The conflict in eastern DRC has plunged a generation of children into a nightmare of violence, fear, and loss. Yet despite the horror, the situation remains recoverable — but only if the world acts with urgency.

Failing to respond condemns these children to a life shaped by trauma. But with united, swift, and sustained action, we can offer them something infinitely more powerful: hope. The children of the DRC deserve peace, protection, and the opportunity to reclaim their future.

To donate or support UNICEF’s emergency appeal for eastern DRC, visit unicef.org.