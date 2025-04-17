Minister Chouhan Explores Brazilian Agri-Tech Innovations at BRICS Meeting

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is spearheading the Indian delegation at the 15th BRICS Agriculture Ministers' Meeting in Brasilia, Brazil. The Minister arrived ahead of the conference to explore Brazil's cutting-edge agricultural methods and farming practices, sharing his insights and experiences on social media.

Chouhan's visit included demonstrations of pioneering irrigation systems, specifically the application of nutrient-infused water, a technique that greatly optimizes water usage and crop nutrition. He documented his observations, noting the potential to integrate these technologies into India's agriculture sector.

Moreover, the Minister evaluated mechanized maize harvesting processes, witnessing firsthand how they enhance efficiency by significantly reducing manual labor and time consumption. Chouhan expressed interest in adopting similar technologies in India to boost productivity.

While in Brazil, Chouhan is scheduled to hold discussions with Brazilian officials, including notable figures such as Carlos Henrique Baqueta Favaro and Luiz Paulo Teixeira. The focus of these meetings will be expanding bilateral cooperation in agriculture, rural development, and food security. The Minister will also engage with the Indian diaspora in Sao Paulo, underlining their crucial role in strengthening cultural and diplomatic relations.

