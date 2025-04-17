Left Menu

Minister Chouhan Explores Brazilian Agri-Tech Innovations at BRICS Meeting

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is leading the Indian delegation at the 15th BRICS Agriculture Ministers' Meeting in Brazil. He explored innovative farming technologies and practices in Brazil, focusing on advanced irrigation and mechanization. The visit aims to enhance India-Brazil agriculture collaboration and strengthen bilateral ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 12:37 IST
Minister Chouhan Explores Brazilian Agri-Tech Innovations at BRICS Meeting
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ X @ChouhanShivraj). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is spearheading the Indian delegation at the 15th BRICS Agriculture Ministers' Meeting in Brasilia, Brazil. The Minister arrived ahead of the conference to explore Brazil's cutting-edge agricultural methods and farming practices, sharing his insights and experiences on social media.

Chouhan's visit included demonstrations of pioneering irrigation systems, specifically the application of nutrient-infused water, a technique that greatly optimizes water usage and crop nutrition. He documented his observations, noting the potential to integrate these technologies into India's agriculture sector.

Moreover, the Minister evaluated mechanized maize harvesting processes, witnessing firsthand how they enhance efficiency by significantly reducing manual labor and time consumption. Chouhan expressed interest in adopting similar technologies in India to boost productivity.

While in Brazil, Chouhan is scheduled to hold discussions with Brazilian officials, including notable figures such as Carlos Henrique Baqueta Favaro and Luiz Paulo Teixeira. The focus of these meetings will be expanding bilateral cooperation in agriculture, rural development, and food security. The Minister will also engage with the Indian diaspora in Sao Paulo, underlining their crucial role in strengthening cultural and diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025