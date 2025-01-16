Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan Injured in Home Intrusion: Security Concerns Arise
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, 54, was hospitalized after being stabbed during a scuffle with an intruder at his Mumbai home. The high-profile incident prompted calls for increased security measures. Khan is undergoing surgery for his injuries while police search for the suspect.
Bollywood icon Saif Ali Khan, aged 54, is recovering from surgery following a dramatic incident at his Mumbai residence. Reports indicate Khan sustained six stab wounds during a confrontation with an intruder early Thursday morning.
Khan, son of cricket legend Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, is in surgery at a nearby hospital, where medical officials are assessing a 'foreign body' close to his spine. The assailant remains at large, with police intensifying their investigation.
The incident has sparked demands for enhanced security, with public figures emphasizing the potential risks to citizens. Prominent voices like Clyde Crasto and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt are calling for immediate action to safeguard Mumbai's residents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mumbai court sentences eight Pakistani nationals to 20 years imprisonment in 2015 drugs seizure case.
Karnataka CM Defends Minister Amidst Contractor Suicide Controversy
Political Turmoil in Karnataka: BJP vs. Congress Amid Contractor's Suicide Allegations
Mumbai Real Estate Boom: A Record Year of Property Registrations
Mumbai Crackdown: New Year Traffic Violations Surge