Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan Injured in Home Intrusion: Security Concerns Arise

Bollywood icon Saif Ali Khan, aged 54, is recovering from surgery following a dramatic incident at his Mumbai residence. Reports indicate Khan sustained six stab wounds during a confrontation with an intruder early Thursday morning.

Khan, son of cricket legend Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, is in surgery at a nearby hospital, where medical officials are assessing a 'foreign body' close to his spine. The assailant remains at large, with police intensifying their investigation.

The incident has sparked demands for enhanced security, with public figures emphasizing the potential risks to citizens. Prominent voices like Clyde Crasto and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt are calling for immediate action to safeguard Mumbai's residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)