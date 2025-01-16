Shocking Intrusion: Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan Survives Violent Knife Attack
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was targeted in a knife attack by an intruder in his Bandra residence. Following emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital for major spinal injury, Khan is stable. The assailant remains unidentified, and the incident sparks concerns about security for high-profile individuals.
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was the victim of a brutal knife attack by an unknown intruder at his Bandra apartment early Thursday morning. Khan, aged 54, underwent emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital and is reportedly out of danger, according to medical officials.
The incident occurred around 2.30 am in the Satguru Sharan building, where the intruder stabbed Khan multiple times. The actor sustained severe injuries, particularly to his thoracic spine, and required a complex surgical procedure.
Authorities have yet to apprehend the assailant, and police investigations are ongoing. The attack has ignited discussions about the adequacy of security measures for high-profile figures and the general public in Maharashtra.
