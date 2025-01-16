Left Menu

Unveiling a New Era: Prasar Bharati and Sri Adhikari Brothers Forge Dynamic Alliance

Prasar Bharati partners with Sri Adhikari Brothers Digital Network, enhancing content on Waves OTT platform and linear channels. This partnership offers diverse entertainment, focuses on quality, and bridges traditional and digital media, promising a richer viewing experience for audiences across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-01-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 15:47 IST
In a groundbreaking move, Prasar Bharati, India's esteemed public broadcaster, has partnered with Sri Adhikari Brothers Digital Network Pvt. Ltd. This collaboration is set to redefine the entertainment industry by integrating traditional values with innovative content.

The strategic alliance will see Sri Adhikari Brothers' premium content, including popular channels Mastiii, Dabangg, and Maiboli, available on Prasar Bharati's Waves OTT platform and television channels. The partnership signifies a reunion based on shared values and a commitment to providing diverse, quality entertainment for all viewers.

Sri Adhikari Brothers chairman emeritus Markand Adhikari expressed nostalgia and optimism about this 'homecoming' with Doordarshan, hoping to blend past legacies with futuristic offerings. This collaboration aims to cater to modern audiences, bridging generational gaps while embracing technological advancements.

