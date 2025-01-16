Cultural Symphony: Maha Kumbh's Grand Stage for Young Talent

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced that the ongoing Maha Kumbh will serve as a global platform for talented performers ranging from Bollywood stars to promising schoolchildren. These young artists are set to captivate audiences with Awadhi and Braj folk performances.

An extensive specialized training program is being held in nine cultural disciplines across various colleges in Prayagraj. Led by esteemed trainers from UP, this initiative aims to prepare students for showcasing their cultural talents at the event, culminating in performances on January 22.

The Maha Kumbh, a significant spiritual gathering held every 12 years, commenced on January 13 and will run until February 26 at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj. The event is expected to draw a massive crowd of 40 to 45 crore visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)