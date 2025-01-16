Left Menu

Intruder Stabs Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan: A Shock to Celebrity Security in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked in his Mumbai apartment by an intruder. Following the attack, Khan underwent emergency surgery and is now stable. The incident raises questions about security in Mumbai, with police investigating while the political blame game ensues regarding public safety.

Updated: 16-01-2025 16:57 IST
In a shocking incident, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an intruder inside his 12th-floor apartment in Mumbai's Bandra district early Thursday morning. The attack has sparked discussions on celebrity security and urban safety.

Saif Ali Khan, 54, was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. The medical team reported that Khan is 'out of danger' and recovering well after sustaining multiple stab wounds, including a major injury to his thoracic spine.

The attack has prompted political leaders to question the safety of Mumbai as a city. The police have launched an investigation, but no arrests have been made yet. The situation underscores the ongoing concerns about law and order in India's financial capital.

