Unity in Diversity: 3rd AIU International Youth Festival Sparks Global Harmony
Parul University hosted the 3rd AIU International Youth Festival, celebrating cultural diversity and youth empowerment. With over 700 participants from 36 countries, the event showcased traditional and modern performances. Esteemed guests emphasized cultural dialogue and youth potential, marking a legacy of global collaboration and innovation.
- Country:
- India
New Delhi witnessed an extraordinary convergence of talent as Parul University hosted the 3rd AIU International Youth Festival 2024-25. This event celebrated the spirit of youth and cultural diversity, marking the centennial of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) with a powerful display of global unity.
The festival featured over 700 participants from 36 countries, including India, South Korea, and Egypt, showcasing their talent in various cultural showcases. Dance, music, and innovative performances highlighted the vibrancy of art and culture, emphasizing the shared heritage and contemporary expressions of diverse communities.
The festival's significance was further amplified by the presence of Sh. Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports. His address underscored youth empowerment and cultural heritage as national strengths. Esteemed guests emphasized the festival's role in fostering dialogue among youth, contributing to a brighter global future through collaboration and innovation.
