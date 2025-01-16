Left Menu

Germany Takes Center Stage at 48th International Kolkata Book Fair

The 48th International Kolkata Book Fair highlights Germany as the theme country, with 'Germany Day' on January 29. Notable guests include German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann. The event features a special exhibition on 19th-century Bengali book illustrations and honors Bengali litterateur Abul Bashar with a literary award.

Updated: 16-01-2025 18:06 IST
Germany Takes Center Stage at 48th International Kolkata Book Fair
The International Kolkata Book Fair, one of the most awaited literary events, is set to spotlight Germany as its theme country for its 48th edition, taking place from January 28 to February 9 in Salt Lake City, Kolkata. The fair will mark January 29 as 'Theme Country Germany Day,' celebrating with a delegation from Germany, including esteemed litterateurs, artists, and painters.

Renowned figures such as German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann will grace the inaugural ceremony, alongside Marla Stukenberg, Director of the Goethe Institut, Max Mueller Bhavan New Delhi. The event will also feature stalls from major publishing houses and state/central organizations, with approximately 1,000 stalls expected this year.

In addition to Germany's spotlight, the book fair will feature a distinguished exhibition curated by Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya, showcasing 'Engraved Illustrations: Journey of Book Illustrations during the 19th Century in Bengal.' Furthermore, a special 'Sahitya Samman' award will honor Bengali litterateur Abul Bashar, presented by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

