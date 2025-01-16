Left Menu

Saif Ali Khan's Brave Encounter: Saba Pataudi Reacts to Knife Attack

Saif Ali Khan was attacked with a knife in his Bandra apartment. His sister, jewellery designer Saba Pataudi, expressed shock but pride in her brother's bravery. Khan is recovering after emergency surgery. The assailant fled the scene, and police investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 18:49 IST
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was assaulted in a shocking knife attack inside his Bandra apartment early Thursday. His sister, jewellery designer Saba Pataudi, expressed profound shock and pride over Khan's resilience in defending his family during the ordeal.

Khan, aged 54, sustained multiple stab injuries but is now out of danger after undergoing emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital. The incident occurred at around 2:30 AM, with Khan's domestic help alerting authorities after suffering a minor injury in the scuffle.

The intruder fled using the building's staircase. Police, who are treating the case as an 'armed robbery with intent to cause death or grievous hurt', are actively pursuing leads as 10 teams work to apprehend the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

