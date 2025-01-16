Bollywood's Underworld Battles: Stars in the Crosshairs

The recent knife attack on Bollywood icon Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence underscores a worrying trend of celebrity targeting in India. Khan is among several high-profile figures who have come under threat in the industry.

Superstar Salman Khan remains entangled in the infamous blackbuck poaching case alongside Saif and continues to face serious security risks. Threats from the Bishnoi gang have prompted rigorous security measures, including a bullet-proof barrier on his home balcony. Events escalated with the murder of his friend Baba Siddiqui in October 2024, amplifying the need for tightened protection.

High-profile incidents date back to the infamous murder of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar in 1997, followed by Rakesh Roshan surviving an assassination attempt in 2000 linked to extortion by Mumbai's underworld. Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and others have also been vocal against the deep-seated criminal elements plaguing Bollywood, with each facing their unique battles against intimidation and crime.

