Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for Amrit Snan: Enhanced Measures for Devotee Convenience

The Uttar Pradesh government is enhancing preparations for the Amrit Snan event on Mauni Amavasya at Maha Kumbh. Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh emphasized improved facilities and safety for devotees, including transportation, infrastructure, and water provisions. Key arrangements are being refined ahead of the prime minister's visit and potential cabinet meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-01-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 21:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government is ramping up preparations for the Amrit Snan scheduled for January 29, during the Mauni Amavasya at the Maha Kumbh. Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar recently visited the venue to review the arrangements, emphasizing refinements for the grand event.

The chief secretary highlighted the commendable arrangements during recent festivals but called for further improvements, especially with the anticipated visit of the prime minister and a possible cabinet meeting. He has instructed officials to ensure all preparations are completed on time, stressing the importance of comprehensive signage, seamless transportation, and robust telecom services for devotees.

Special focus is also being placed on transportation, with the railways directed to enhance signage, display train information clearly, and adjust train schedules to accommodate the event. The chief secretary has emphasized safety and cleanliness, urging adequate police presence, installation of sturdy infrastructure, and provision of essential facilities like toilets and drinking water across the fair area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

