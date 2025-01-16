Roaring Bulls and Cultural Festivities: Jallikattu Thrills Tamil Nadu

The Jallikattu event in Alanganallur, a part of Tamil Nadu's Kaanum Pongal festivities, captivated spectators and participants alike. The thrilling bull-taming sport, although exhilarating, highlighted its risks when a spectator tragically died after being gored by a bull. Despite this, the event remained the highlight of the festival.

Abi Sithar of Poovanthi secured the top spot by embracing 20 bulls, earning a car, a cow, and a calf. Bahubali, a bull from Salem, was named the best bull, as it deftly avoided tamers. Participants, both local and international, marveled at the display of skill, courage, and heritage.

Jallikattu attracted notable individuals, including Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. Beyond Jallikattu, tourist hotspots like Chennai's Vandalur Zoo experienced a surge in visitors, with measures in place to ensure a smooth experience, from shuttle services to crowd management. The festival underscored Tamil Nadu's rich cultural tapestry and communal spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)