Left Menu

Roaring Bulls and Cultural Festivities: Jallikattu Thrills Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu witnessed vibrant festivities for Kaanum Pongal, concluding with the exhilarating Jallikattu event in Alanganallur. The bull-taming sport captivated locals and tourists, with participants showcasing their skills. Despite its thrill, the event is fraught with danger as demonstrated by a tragic incident. Crowds also flocked to popular tourist spots across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-01-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 22:17 IST
Roaring Bulls and Cultural Festivities: Jallikattu Thrills Tamil Nadu
  • Country:
  • India

The Jallikattu event in Alanganallur, a part of Tamil Nadu's Kaanum Pongal festivities, captivated spectators and participants alike. The thrilling bull-taming sport, although exhilarating, highlighted its risks when a spectator tragically died after being gored by a bull. Despite this, the event remained the highlight of the festival.

Abi Sithar of Poovanthi secured the top spot by embracing 20 bulls, earning a car, a cow, and a calf. Bahubali, a bull from Salem, was named the best bull, as it deftly avoided tamers. Participants, both local and international, marveled at the display of skill, courage, and heritage.

Jallikattu attracted notable individuals, including Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. Beyond Jallikattu, tourist hotspots like Chennai's Vandalur Zoo experienced a surge in visitors, with measures in place to ensure a smooth experience, from shuttle services to crowd management. The festival underscored Tamil Nadu's rich cultural tapestry and communal spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025