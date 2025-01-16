Left Menu

Balancing Tradition and Development: Katra's Ropeway Project Sparks Dialogue

A committee from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, led by former Director General of Police Dr. Ashok Bhan, held talks with stakeholders about the proposed ropeway project that aims to enhance pilgrimage. Concerns about its impact on local businesses and traditional tracks were addressed, emphasizing collaborative solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 16-01-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 22:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a crucial meeting, a high-level committee of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board engaged with Sangarsh Samiti members to discuss the proposed ropeway project. Despite the potential to ease pilgrim travel and bolster visitor numbers, local stakeholders have raised concerns about the project's impact.

Held amid ongoing discussions and protests, the meeting underscored the importance of stakeholder consultation before any final decision is made. With representatives such as former Director General of Police Dr. Ashok Bhan present, discussions focused on ensuring the project supports local businesses and respects traditional paths.

The initiative forms part of broader efforts to enhance the experiential and economic landscape of Katra and the Shrine area. This includes projects to rejuvenate the Banganga riverbank and improve facilities along the traditional pilgrimage track, highlighting the Shrine Board's commitment to a balanced development strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

