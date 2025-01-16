Balancing Tradition and Development: Katra's Ropeway Project Sparks Dialogue

In a crucial meeting, a high-level committee of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board engaged with Sangarsh Samiti members to discuss the proposed ropeway project. Despite the potential to ease pilgrim travel and bolster visitor numbers, local stakeholders have raised concerns about the project's impact.

Held amid ongoing discussions and protests, the meeting underscored the importance of stakeholder consultation before any final decision is made. With representatives such as former Director General of Police Dr. Ashok Bhan present, discussions focused on ensuring the project supports local businesses and respects traditional paths.

The initiative forms part of broader efforts to enhance the experiential and economic landscape of Katra and the Shrine area. This includes projects to rejuvenate the Banganga riverbank and improve facilities along the traditional pilgrimage track, highlighting the Shrine Board's commitment to a balanced development strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)