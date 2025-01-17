Left Menu

Celebrating Literary Excellence: N S Madhavan Honored with Ezhuthachan Puraskaram

N S Madhavan received Kerala's prestigious 'Ezhuthachan Puraskaram' for his contributions to Malayalam literature. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan applauded Madhavan's works and highlighted the state's initiatives to promote the Malayalam language, including the introduction of the Malayalam Bill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-01-2025 00:17 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 00:17 IST
Renowned author N S Madhavan has been awarded the esteemed 'Ezhuthachan Puraskaram' for 2024, an accolade bestowed by the Kerala government to honor his significant contributions to Malayalam literature.

The award ceremony, featuring Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, emphasized the state's dedication to the Malayalam language. Vijayan praised Madhavan's influential works such as 'Higuita' and 'Thiruth', underscoring their impact on the cultural landscape.

Efforts to bolster Malayalam's role in governmental and judicial affairs were stressed, alongside the assurance that embracing other languages, like English, would not undermine Malayalam's prominence. The Ezhuthachan Award includes a cash prize of Rs 5,00,000 and a citation.

