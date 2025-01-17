Celebrating Literary Excellence: N S Madhavan Honored with Ezhuthachan Puraskaram

Renowned author N S Madhavan has been awarded the esteemed 'Ezhuthachan Puraskaram' for 2024, an accolade bestowed by the Kerala government to honor his significant contributions to Malayalam literature.

The award ceremony, featuring Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, emphasized the state's dedication to the Malayalam language. Vijayan praised Madhavan's influential works such as 'Higuita' and 'Thiruth', underscoring their impact on the cultural landscape.

Efforts to bolster Malayalam's role in governmental and judicial affairs were stressed, alongside the assurance that embracing other languages, like English, would not undermine Malayalam's prominence. The Ezhuthachan Award includes a cash prize of Rs 5,00,000 and a citation.

