Brazil's Elderly Wonder: The Quest for Guinness Recognition

Deolira Gliceria Pedro da Silva, poised to celebrate her 120th birthday, seeks recognition from Guinness World Records as the planet's oldest living person. She hails from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, currently residing in Itaperuna.

Her claim is bolstered by family documents indicating her birth on March 10, 1905. Despite this, Guinness has yet to confirm her application. Contributing to the complexity are floods from two decades ago that reportedly obliterated crucial verification papers.

Interest in Pedro da Silva's longevity extends beyond familial circles. Researchers and doctors, intrigued by her surpassing Brazil's average lifespan of 76.4 years by over 40 years, study her lifestyle and health.

(With inputs from agencies.)