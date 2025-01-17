Left Menu

Racing Against Time: Brazil's Deolira Aims for Guinness World Record

Deolira Gliceria Pedro da Silva, a 119-year-old from Rio de Janeiro, is striving to be recognized as the world's oldest living person. While her family and doctors are confident in her age, confirming it proves challenging due to lost documents. Guinness World Records has yet to confirm her application.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 04:23 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 04:23 IST
Racing Against Time: Brazil's Deolira Aims for Guinness World Record

At a remarkable 119 years old, Deolira Gliceria Pedro da Silva from Brazil is seeking recognition as the planet's oldest living person. Daughter of Rio de Janeiro, she hopes to secure a Guinness World Record before her 120th birthday in March 2025.

Despite documents lost in regional floods two decades ago, her family, including granddaughter Doroteia Ferreira da Silva, assert her birth date of March 10, 1905. Under medical supervision, Deolira remains in good health, defying Brazil's average life expectancy of 76.4 years.

Guinness World Records has not yet acknowledged Deolira's claim due to the ongoing verification process. Her case is part of a broader study of Brazil's super elderly, providing insights into longevity amidst documentation challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025