Racing Against Time: Brazil's Deolira Aims for Guinness World Record

At a remarkable 119 years old, Deolira Gliceria Pedro da Silva from Brazil is seeking recognition as the planet's oldest living person. Daughter of Rio de Janeiro, she hopes to secure a Guinness World Record before her 120th birthday in March 2025.

Despite documents lost in regional floods two decades ago, her family, including granddaughter Doroteia Ferreira da Silva, assert her birth date of March 10, 1905. Under medical supervision, Deolira remains in good health, defying Brazil's average life expectancy of 76.4 years.

Guinness World Records has not yet acknowledged Deolira's claim due to the ongoing verification process. Her case is part of a broader study of Brazil's super elderly, providing insights into longevity amidst documentation challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)