The Diplomat: John Abraham Takes Center Stage

Bollywood icon John Abraham stars in 'The Diplomat,' a film inspired by real events, set to release on March 7. Directed by Shivam Nair, the movie is a gripping tale of power and patriotism featuring Abraham as a high-ranking government official. It's produced by T-Series and JA Entertainment.

Updated: 17-01-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 11:48 IST
Bollywood star John Abraham is set to captivate audiences with 'The Diplomat,' releasing in theatres on March 7. The film's makers made the announcement on Friday.

Directed by Shivam Nair and inspired by a true story, 'The Diplomat' promises to deliver a gripping tale of power and patriotism, set to engage and resonate with viewers.

With a storyline that revolves around a high-ranking government official, played by Abraham, the movie boasts a robust production team including T-Series and JA Entertainment. It is scripted by Ritesh Shah.

