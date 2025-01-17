The Diplomat: John Abraham Takes Center Stage

Bollywood star John Abraham is set to captivate audiences with 'The Diplomat,' releasing in theatres on March 7. The film's makers made the announcement on Friday.

Directed by Shivam Nair and inspired by a true story, 'The Diplomat' promises to deliver a gripping tale of power and patriotism, set to engage and resonate with viewers.

With a storyline that revolves around a high-ranking government official, played by Abraham, the movie boasts a robust production team including T-Series and JA Entertainment. It is scripted by Ritesh Shah.

(With inputs from agencies.)