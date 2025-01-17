Left Menu

Russian Lawyers Convicted as Extremists Amidst Political Turmoil

Three lawyers associated with the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny were sentenced between 3 1/2 and 5 1/2 years for extremist group involvement by a Russian court. The Kremlin describes Navalny supporters as Western-backed traitors, while Navalny's wife claims the lawyers are political prisoners persecuted for their work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 13:17 IST
Russian Lawyers Convicted as Extremists Amidst Political Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Three lawyers, who represented the deceased Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, were found guilty of being part of an extremist group and sentenced to imprisonment by a Russian court, as reported by Mediazona. The sentences range from three and a half to five and a half years.

Vadim Kobzev, Igor Sergunin, and Alexei Liptser were detained in October 2023 and subsequently labeled as 'terrorists and extremists' the following month. Navalny, who passed away in an Arctic penal colony in February of the previous year, faced convictions for extremism and other disputed charges. His widow, Yulia Navalnaya, argues that the lawyers are political prisoners, targeted for fulfilling their professional duties.

The Kremlin has refrained from commenting on specific court cases, suggesting that Navalny and his affiliates are viewed as agents of Western countries intent on destabilizing Russia. Mediazona disclosed that Sergunin received a three-and-a-half-year sentence, Liptser got five years, and Kobzev was sentenced to five and a half years. Proceedings were held behind closed doors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025