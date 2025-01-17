Russian Lawyers Convicted as Extremists Amidst Political Turmoil

Three lawyers, who represented the deceased Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, were found guilty of being part of an extremist group and sentenced to imprisonment by a Russian court, as reported by Mediazona. The sentences range from three and a half to five and a half years.

Vadim Kobzev, Igor Sergunin, and Alexei Liptser were detained in October 2023 and subsequently labeled as 'terrorists and extremists' the following month. Navalny, who passed away in an Arctic penal colony in February of the previous year, faced convictions for extremism and other disputed charges. His widow, Yulia Navalnaya, argues that the lawyers are political prisoners, targeted for fulfilling their professional duties.

The Kremlin has refrained from commenting on specific court cases, suggesting that Navalny and his affiliates are viewed as agents of Western countries intent on destabilizing Russia. Mediazona disclosed that Sergunin received a three-and-a-half-year sentence, Liptser got five years, and Kobzev was sentenced to five and a half years. Proceedings were held behind closed doors.

(With inputs from agencies.)