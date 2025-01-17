Left Menu

Paatal Lok 2: Exploring the Darker Lanes of Human Behaviour

Avinash Arun Dhaware returns to direct the denser second season of 'Paatal Lok', taking viewers into the darker lanes of human behavior. The new season is set in Nagaland and follows Delhi cops investigating a politician's murder. The show promises psychological depth and rewatching quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-01-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 15:26 IST
Avinash Arun Dhaware, acclaimed for his directorial works, returns to steer the sophomore season of the hit series 'Paatal Lok', credited to creator Sudip Sharma. This season promises to delve deeper into the complexities of human behavior, offering audiences a denser storyline than its predecessor.

'Paatal Lok' initially gained unexpected success upon its May 2020 premiere, catching the attention of viewers amid the global pandemic. The second season, intriguingly set in Nagaland, introduces unexplored cultural and political landscapes into the narrative. Dhaware believes this novel setting will surprise audiences with its psychological impact.

The seasoned characters, led by actors Jaideep Ahlawat and his on-screen junior, embark on investigating the murder of a Nagaland politician in Delhi. The production, undertaken by Clean Slate Filmz and Eunoia Films, took a year of writing and overcame delays, eventually wrapping up in early 2023. The series continues to engage viewers with its unique storytelling and deep character arcs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

