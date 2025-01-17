Bollywood Reels: Saif Ali Khan's Shocking Attack Stuns Mumbai

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor has expressed profound shock and sorrow following an attack on fellow actor Saif Ali Khan, raising concerns about safety in the city of Mumbai. Renowned for being a 'very safe city', the occurrence of such incidents is rare, Kapoor noted.

During the trailer launch of the film 'Deva', Shahid Kapoor voiced hopes for a swift recovery for the 'Hum Tum' actor, adding his prayers and support. The Bollywood community is rallying around Khan, expressing disbelief that such an event could transpire in a city where late-night safety for women and families is often taken for granted.

Saif Ali Khan suffered several stab wounds during a confrontation with an intruder at his Bandra residence. Currently recovering at Lilavati Hospital, Khan underwent critical surgery to address a major injury to his thoracic spinal cord. While the actor is now out of danger, the incident has sent ripples through the film industry and social media, leading to widespread concern and reaction.

