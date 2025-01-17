RSS Chief Visits Ameda Nagaraja Temple: A Spiritual Sojourn

In a serene visit to the Ameda Nagaraja Temple in Kerala, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat engaged in spiritual activities, offering prayers to revered deities including the Saptha Mathrus and 'Naga' gods.

According to an RSS statement, Bhagwat attended a session of devotional 'pulluvan' music and performed rituals in the temple. Mosque officials welcomed him warmly, presenting a silver 'Sapta Mathru Naga' sculpture adorned with imagery of the seven goddesses.

Mohan Bhagwat was joined by key members of the local RSS leadership during his visit. His Kerala tour, from January 16 to 21, is part of internal organizational activities, with plans to return in February for public engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)