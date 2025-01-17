Left Menu

RSS Chief Visits Ameda Nagaraja Temple: A Spiritual Sojourn

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visited the Ameda Nagaraja Temple in Kerala to participate in religious activities. He offered prayers to the Saptha Mathrus and 'Naga' gods, and was honored by temple officials. Bhagwat is in Kerala for organizational purposes and will return for public meetings in February.

Updated: 17-01-2025 16:46 IST
In a serene visit to the Ameda Nagaraja Temple in Kerala, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat engaged in spiritual activities, offering prayers to revered deities including the Saptha Mathrus and 'Naga' gods.

According to an RSS statement, Bhagwat attended a session of devotional 'pulluvan' music and performed rituals in the temple. Mosque officials welcomed him warmly, presenting a silver 'Sapta Mathru Naga' sculpture adorned with imagery of the seven goddesses.

Mohan Bhagwat was joined by key members of the local RSS leadership during his visit. His Kerala tour, from January 16 to 21, is part of internal organizational activities, with plans to return in February for public engagements.

