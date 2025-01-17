Left Menu

Historic Olympic Gold Medal Fetches Over Half-Million at Auction

A gold medal from the 1904 St. Louis Olympics was auctioned for over $545,000. This rare artifact, awarded to Fred Schule, has historical significance as it represents the first Olympics where gold medals were awarded. The event is part of a sale featuring numerous Olympic memorabilia from past decades.

Updated: 17-01-2025 20:36 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a remarkable auction event, a gold medal from the 1904 St. Louis Olympics was sold for over half-a-million dollars, marking a significant moment in Olympic history and memorabilia collection.

This medal, awarded to American athlete Fred Schule, is an extraordinary piece, dating back to the time when gold medals were first introduced at the Olympics. Alongside the medal's historical significance, its pristine condition adds to its allure for collectors.

The auction included numerous other notable Olympic items, showcasing the timeless fascination and value attributed to the memorabilia of the Games, a tradition integral to the history of global sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

