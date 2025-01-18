Left Menu

Tragic End for Village Couple: Suffocated in Their Sleep

A couple in Dwari-Thapla village succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning after sleeping with a burning fireplace indoors. Their unfortunate demise occurred during a visit to a wedding, and the community chose not to involve the police, instead proceeding directly to cremation after consulting the couple's children.

Updated: 18-01-2025 00:09 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in the village of Dwari-Thapla on Thursday night, resulting in the death of a couple due to suffocation from carbon monoxide poisoning. Officials reported that Madan Mohan Semwal, 52, and his wife, Yashoda Devi, 48, had fallen asleep with a lit fireplace inside their room.

As temperatures dropped, the couple, in town for a wedding, used the fireplace for warmth but neglected to ensure adequate ventilation. By Friday morning, after repeated attempts to wake them failed, locals broke down the door only to find the couple lifeless on their bed.

Village administrator Rinki Devi mentioned that the locals chose not to notify authorities. Instead, after speaking with the couple's son and daughter, they proceeded with funeral rites. The community is left grappling with the sudden loss of Semwal, who worked as a clerk at Government Inter College, Saraswatisain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

