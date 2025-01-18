Maha Kumbh 2025: Crowd Management & Cultural Tourism Boom

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the significance of the upcoming Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj during a meeting with journalists on Friday. He stated that the state has invited officers from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy to observe crowd management and varied logistical aspects.

Adityanath praised the improved police behavior and training provided to young officers assigned to the event. He acknowledged the international interest from top institutions studying the festival's aspects, highlighting the event's role in promoting the state's spiritual and cultural tourism.

The Chief Minister underscored the economic impact of the anticipated 45 crore visitors, estimated to spend significantly, and pointed out the technological advances like AI cameras for smooth management.

(With inputs from agencies.)