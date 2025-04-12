Reviving Shimla: Kyarkoti’s Path to Cultural and Spiritual Tourism

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has underscored the importance of developing Kyarkoti, near Shimla, as a prime tourism spot. He proposes the creation of a tourism center to attract visitors and enhance the area's cultural and spiritual appeal.

During his first visit to Kyarkoti, Governor Shukla partook in various events, including a Gau Katha program. He praised the Govardhan Dham Welfare Society and locals for founding Govardhan Dham, a center that combines cow protection with spiritual services like Shanidham and Karm Ghat. Shukla highlighted cow worship as an integral facet of Indian culture and a means to promote environmental sustainability.

In a notable highlight, the Governor addressed the growing drug issue in Himachal Pradesh, urging women to lead anti-drug campaigns to maintain the region's sanctity, known as Devbhoomi. Anirudh Singh, the state's Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister, reaffirmed the government's commitment to traditional values, supporting cow service through various initiatives.

