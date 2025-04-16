Reviving Barsana: Eco-Restoration Project to Boost Spiritual Tourism

The Uttar Pradesh government has greenlit an ambitious eco-restoration project aimed at revamping the dry, degraded hills of Barsana, the village known as the birthplace of Radha Rani, in an effort to boost tourism. The project will convert barren landscapes into lush terrains, UP officials confirmed.

The plan kicks off with the revival of the 98-hectare Rakauli Hill through an extensive ecological makeover involving planting, water conservation, and fencing. Prepared by UP Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad, the initiative has also received the Supreme Court's nod to replace invasive plant species with native trees reminiscent of the Krishna era.

The comprehensive project includes Rs 206 crore worth of proposed tourism ventures across the Braj region, with focused funding allocated to spruce up the sacred 'Ashta Sakhi' hills. Additional efforts include rejuvenating Yamuna river ghats and improving infrastructure along key pilgrimage routes.

