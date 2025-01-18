Left Menu

Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Latest Updates and Investigation

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed at his Mumbai residence. The attacker is still at large, and police investigations have ruled out any underworld links. The actor, who sustained multiple stab injuries, is recovering well after surgery at Lilavati Hospital. More than 30 police teams are searching for the attacker.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-01-2025 08:22 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 08:22 IST
Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Latest Updates and Investigation
Saif Ali Khan
In a shocking incident, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed at his home in Mumbai. Despite the involvement of over 30 police teams, the assailant remains elusive. Police have dismissed any underworld links in the crime. The attacker, not associated with any gang, may have mistakenly entered Khan's residence during a robbery attempt.

Police investigations are ongoing as they continue to review all angles. A suspect resembling the intruder, captured in CCTV footage at Khan's building, was briefly detained but later released due to a verified alibi. Maharashtra Minister of State for Home (Urban) confirmed that robbery was the primary motive behind the assault, not an organized crime.

Khan sustained multiple stab wounds, including in his neck and spine, and underwent successful emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital. His recovery has been promising, with doctors advising rest as a precaution against potential infection. The actor is expected to be discharged in a few days, once fully stabilized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

