Saif Ali Khan's Miraculous Recovery After Shocking Attack

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is on the mend following a harrowing home invasion that left him with multiple stab wounds, including on his neck and spine. The attack occurred in the early hours of Thursday at his Bandra residence.

Khan, 54, was swiftly transported to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. Doctors have reported that he is recovering well and has been moved out of the ICU. "We are observing his progress, and he is doing excellently well according to our expectations," confirmed Dr. Nitin Dange, a neurosurgeon.

In the meantime, Mumbai police have mobilized over 30 teams to apprehend the assailant involved in the attack, which took place during an alleged robbery attempt in Khan's 12th-floor apartment at the Satguru Sharan building.

(With inputs from agencies.)