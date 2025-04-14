Jair Bolsonaro's Health and Legal Battle Intensifies Amidst Surgery Recovery
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro remains in intensive care following a complex 12-hour surgery for bowel obstruction. The surgery is linked to the 2018 stabbing incident. Doctors say his recovery will be delicate and prolonged as Bolsonaro anticipates a trial for an alleged coup attempt in January 2023.
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is recuperating in intensive care following a demanding 12-hour surgery to address a bowel obstruction, a complication from the stabbing he suffered in 2018. His medical team at DF Star Hospital in Brasilia confirmed no complications during the procedure but emphasized the expected prolonged recovery time.
At a press conference, Dr. Claudio Birolini noted recurrent abdominal discomfort in Bolsonaro since Christmas as indicative of the long-term effects of the initial stabbing and subsequent surgeries. Cardiologist Leandro Echenique detailed the latest operation as Bolsonaro's most challenging since the 2018 attack.
Bolsonaro's hospital journey began in Santa Cruz but transitioned to Brasilia upon family request. Meanwhile, the former president faces an upcoming trial at Brazil's Supreme Court linked to the January 2023 riots by his supporters. His medical and legal battles continue to capture public attention.
