The People's March: A New Era of Activism
The Women's March, now rebranded as the People's March, returns to the capital before Trump's inauguration. Aimed at broadening support, it seeks to address various social issues. Unlike 2017's massive turnout, the current iteration encourages long-term community involvement rather than a singular event focus.
This Saturday, the rejuvenated People's March will take place in the nation's capital, just before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, marking a reimagined return of the historic Women's March.
Originally triggered by Trump's 2016 presidential win, the Women's March in 2017 amassed massive crowds, including 500,000 in Washington alone, to resist the new administration. Now renamed the People's March, the event aims to expand its scope by addressing broader social justice themes, including feminism, racial justice, and LGBTQ rights.
Unlike the inaugural rally under Trump's election, the People's March this year seeks to motivate participants to remain active in various community issues beyond the march itself, fostering long-term political engagement.
