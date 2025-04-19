Political Tensions Escalate: Tamil Nadu BJP Leader Challenges CM Stalin
Tamil Nadu BJP leader Tamilisai Soundarajan criticized Chief Minister MK Stalin over his comments on Delhi's influence, accusing the DMK of past corruption. She claims the BJP-AIADMK alliance could unseat DMK in 2026. CM Stalin counters, demanding assurances from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on NEET and parliamentary issues.
- Country:
- India
Political tensions in Tamil Nadu intensified as BJP leader Tamilisai Soundarajan took aim at Chief Minister MK Stalin following his remarks about resisting Delhi's control. Soundarajan recalled the dissolution of the DMK government in 1976 over corruption allegations, asserting that the party might lose its influence over the state and its people.
Soundarajan highlighted the alliance between BJP and AIADMK as a strategic move aimed at dislodging the DMK government come 2026. Despite Stalin's defiance, Soundarajan predicts a shift in power dynamics as regional parties align with the NDA, expressing confidence in forming the next government.
In contrast, CM Stalin, responding to criticisms from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on NEET and delimitation issues, challenged Shah to provide concrete assurances to Tamil Nadu. Stalin questioned the Union Government's commitment to addressing state-specific concerns, emphasizing the lack of response from central authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
