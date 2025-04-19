Protests Erupt Nationwide as Congress Leaders Face ED Charges in National Herald Case

In a significant development, Indian Youth Congress (IYC) activists were detained by law enforcement in Hyderabad on Saturday as they protested outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. The demonstration was a reaction to the ED filing a chargesheet against Congress stalwarts Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the ongoing National Herald case.

Concurrently, in Chandigarh, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) members conducted their protest against the Gandhis concerning the same case. Meanwhile, in Patna, IYC members obstructed a railway track, halting a train, as part of their demonstration against the ED's allegations. Protestors climbed onto the train, chanting slogans denouncing the ED.

Police swiftly intervened to remove protestors from the tracks, ensuring train services resumed. The chargesheet by the ED, filed under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, includes Congress figures like Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey, among others. Notably, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy lodged the initial complaint.

