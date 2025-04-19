Left Menu

Protests Erupt Nationwide as Congress Leaders Face ED Charges in National Herald Case

Indian Youth Congress workers were detained during protests in Hyderabad against the ED chargesheet filed against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. Protests also occurred in Chandigarh and Patna, where BJYM members demonstrated and railways were obstructed. The chargesheet includes leaders like Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 14:09 IST
Protests Erupt Nationwide as Congress Leaders Face ED Charges in National Herald Case
Visuals from spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Indian Youth Congress (IYC) activists were detained by law enforcement in Hyderabad on Saturday as they protested outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. The demonstration was a reaction to the ED filing a chargesheet against Congress stalwarts Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the ongoing National Herald case.

Concurrently, in Chandigarh, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) members conducted their protest against the Gandhis concerning the same case. Meanwhile, in Patna, IYC members obstructed a railway track, halting a train, as part of their demonstration against the ED's allegations. Protestors climbed onto the train, chanting slogans denouncing the ED.

Police swiftly intervened to remove protestors from the tracks, ensuring train services resumed. The chargesheet by the ED, filed under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, includes Congress figures like Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey, among others. Notably, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy lodged the initial complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025