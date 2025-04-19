Left Menu

Pupy's Journey: From Zoo to Sanctuary in Brazil

Pupy the elephant, after spending 30 years in Argentina's zoo, has been relocated to Elephant Sanctuary Brazil. Her 2,700-kilometer journey marks an effort towards better living conditions for the zoo's animals. Pupy joins other elephants but remains separate due to species differences.

Updated: 19-04-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 14:09 IST
Pupy the elephant has embarked on a transformative journey from her former home in Argentina to a sanctuary in Brazil. The move comes after a crusade to provide better living conditions for animals at Buenos Aires' ecological park.

After a 2,700-kilometer trek, facilitated by caretakers and veterinarians, Pupy arrived at the Elephant Sanctuary Brazil. This refuge is a unique haven in Latin America, tailored for elephants like her.

Her journey highlights a broader initiative to relocate over 1,000 animals from Buenos Aires to more suitable habitats. While Pupy adjusts at her own pace, the sanctuary's design respects the distinct needs of different elephant species.

(With inputs from agencies.)

