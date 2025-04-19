Pupy's Journey: From Zoo to Sanctuary in Brazil

Pupy the elephant has embarked on a transformative journey from her former home in Argentina to a sanctuary in Brazil. The move comes after a crusade to provide better living conditions for animals at Buenos Aires' ecological park.

After a 2,700-kilometer trek, facilitated by caretakers and veterinarians, Pupy arrived at the Elephant Sanctuary Brazil. This refuge is a unique haven in Latin America, tailored for elephants like her.

Her journey highlights a broader initiative to relocate over 1,000 animals from Buenos Aires to more suitable habitats. While Pupy adjusts at her own pace, the sanctuary's design respects the distinct needs of different elephant species.

