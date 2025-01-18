BMW Unveils New S 1000 RR at Auto Expo 2025

The Auto Expo 2025 witnessed the grand launch of the new BMW S 1000 RR, a super sport bike that has garnered immense popularity among motorcycle enthusiasts. Available as a completely built-up unit in India, bookings have commenced and deliveries are scheduled to begin in April 2025.

The BMW S 1000 RR promises to push boundaries with its enhanced track performance and dynamic design. It comes equipped with new M winglets, increased aerodynamic downforce, and the powerful inline-four engine producing 210 hp. The introduction of Race Pro modes further enhances its racing capabilities.

Customers can choose from two packages – Dynamic and M – to elevate their riding experience. Options include DDC electronic chassis and M Carbon wheels for improved performance. BMW Financial Services India provides flexible finance solutions, ensuring a seamless purchasing process.

(With inputs from agencies.)