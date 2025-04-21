Left Menu

Political Firestorm: BJP Criticizes Mamata Banerjee Over Murshidabad Violence

The BJP accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of ignoring violence in Murshidabad due to an alleged bias against Hindus, highlighting political tensions. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra criticized the CPI (M) for not acknowledging the deceased as communist workers. The incident involved three deaths and property damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 15:20 IST
Political Firestorm: BJP Criticizes Mamata Banerjee Over Murshidabad Violence
Mamata Banerjee Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued sharp criticism towards West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, accusing her of neglecting to visit Murshidabad, which has been affected by recent violence. The BJP alleges that Banerjee's inaction stems from her purported aversion towards Hindus.

In a pointed attack, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra questioned Banerjee's priorities, suggesting that had the violence been perpetrated against Muslims, Banerjee would have been more active in the region. This criticism coincides with unrest following the enactment of the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

The BJP also targeted the CPI (M), accusing the leftist party of failing to acknowledge two Hindu individuals killed in the violence as their members. The unrest in Murshidabad resulted in three deaths, injuries, and significant property damages, intensifying the existing political friction in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025