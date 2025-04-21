Political Firestorm: BJP Criticizes Mamata Banerjee Over Murshidabad Violence

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued sharp criticism towards West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, accusing her of neglecting to visit Murshidabad, which has been affected by recent violence. The BJP alleges that Banerjee's inaction stems from her purported aversion towards Hindus.

In a pointed attack, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra questioned Banerjee's priorities, suggesting that had the violence been perpetrated against Muslims, Banerjee would have been more active in the region. This criticism coincides with unrest following the enactment of the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

The BJP also targeted the CPI (M), accusing the leftist party of failing to acknowledge two Hindu individuals killed in the violence as their members. The unrest in Murshidabad resulted in three deaths, injuries, and significant property damages, intensifying the existing political friction in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)